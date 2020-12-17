Ottawa expert answers your COVID-19 vaccine questions

As more health-care workers in Ontario line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, virology expert Earl Brown will take questions on CBC's Ottawa Morning.

Brown, professor emeritus of virology at the University of Ottawa, was a member of the coalition that distributed the H1N1 vaccine in 2009.

Listeners can submit their questions to CBC Ottawa's Facebook page where Brown's interview will stream live starting at 7:10 a.m. The interview will also be available to watch here.

The Ottawa Hospital plans to finish distributing the first round of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 1,500 workers in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings by the end of this week.

Thousands of additional doses could be on their way by January, and the Public Health Agency of Canada expects all Canadians who want to will be inoculated by the end of September.