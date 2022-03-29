Skip to Main Content
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness, the team said Monday night. He was 62. The team announced Melnyk's death with a statement from his family that mentioned "an illness he faced with determination and courage."

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died Monday, according to a statement from the team. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The statement did not explain what the illness was, and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional details.

"Loving father to Anna and Olivia, Eugene was a devoted son to Vera and the late Dr. Ferdinand Melnyk, a caring brother to Lydia and a loving companion to Sharilyne," the team statement said.

Melnyk had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million.

Under his ownership the Senators made the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, and a conference final in 2017.

"Eugene was confident the current team of talented players and coaching staff that he and his organization built will challenge for and eventually deliver," the statement said.

In a statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Melnyk "maintained an unwavering commitment to the game and his roots."

"He loved nothing more than donning a Senators sweater and cheering on his beloved team."

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk tweeted words of condolence Monday night.

Melnyk also owned the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, and was a successful horse breeder.

He was also a philanthropist with the Senators Community Foundation, investing more than $100 million for local charities and community programs that help children and youth across the capital region.

Melnyk was also the lead donor of Anna House, a child-care facility in Belmont, N.Y., and Roger Nielson House, a pediatric palliative care facility in Ottawa named after a beloved former coach.

With files from the Associated Press

