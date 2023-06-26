Escapade organizers facing charges over excessive noise

The City of Ottawa's bylaw department says charges are pending against organizers of this past weekend's Escapade music festival over excessive volume at this year's event.

Some people living near Lansdowne Park described the volume as unprecedented, even for a venue that regularly hosts concerts, festivals and sporting events.

In a statement issued Monday and attributed to bylaw chief Roger Chapman, the city told CBC it had received more than 100 noise complaints during the three-day festival and confirmed organizers had not obtained a noise exemption.

That means organizers were bound by the city's noise bylaw, which limits the allowable decibel level to 55 dB(A) when measured outside nearby businesses and dwellings.

On Sunday, acting on "multiple service requests pertaining to excessive bass noise and loud music," bylaw officers took "multiple noise readings throughout the neighbourhood and have confirmed multiple violations," according to the statement.

The city did not immediately say how high those readings were. Prolonged exposure to noise above 70 dB(A) can damage hearing.

Bylaw met with organizers

Following similar issues on Friday, bylaw officials said they met with festival organizers and sound engineers on Saturday to seek a solution.

According to the city, attempts on Sunday to contact the organizers listed on the event permit were unsuccessful.

"As a result, charges under the Noise By-law are pending," the city said.

"While special events and festivals are a vital aspect of Ottawa's cultural landscape, the City recognizes the public interest in reducing noise levels where possible to protect and promote public health, safety, welfare and the peace and quiet of residents."

It's not clear whether the noise violations will influence future applications to hold the event at Lansdowne Park, where it's been since 2017.

CBC attempted to contact festival organizers late Monday afternoon but did not receive a response.