Erik Karlsson bids Twitter farewell to Ottawa

Former Ottawa Senator Erik Karlsson said his goodbye to Ottawa on social media Friday, the day after a blockbuster trade sent him to the San Jose Sharks.

Karlsson and his wife Melinda both posted on Twitter about their love for Ottawa, and thanked the community for its support.

Karlsson was drafted to the Senators in 2008 and spent his entire NHL career with the team until Thursday's trade announcement.

Thank you Ottawa for making this my home. All my love to the fans, community and former teammates. You will be dearly missed. On to the next chapter now. Shark nation I’m coming for you. 🦈 —@ErikKarlsson65

Ottawa is where i grew up, where my family is and our home. I can’t express how much i love this city or how much I’ll miss it so I’m not going to try. I am so proud of my husband for handling himself with such dignity and class. You’re a gem babe, and now you’re a shark too.🦈 —@MelindaCurrey

The San Jose Sharks sent two players and two prospects to Ottawa as part of the deal.

Forward Chris Tierney and defenceman Dylan DeMelo expressed their excitement to be coming to Ottawa.

Very excited to get into Ottawa and start things off! Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and playing in front of such passionate hockey fans! Can’t wait to see what this team can do <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SensArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SensArmy</a> —@tierney71

That being said, extremely excited to join the <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> organization. Always a dream of mine to play for a Canadian team and now being in the nations capital, I feel very fortunate for the opportunity. Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and the fans! —@ddems2

The two prospects in the trade, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Norris, will join the Senators organization but may not play with the team this season. They also said they were excited to join the Sens family.

Want to thank you the <a href="https://twitter.com/SanJoseSharks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SanJoseSharks</a> organization for drafting and developing me into a better player every day, was honor to work whit great people around me! I’m really excited and looking forward for new chapter whit the <a href="https://twitter.com/Senators?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Senators</a> organization. —@rudolfsbalcers