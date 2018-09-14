Skip to Main Content
Erik Karlsson bids Twitter farewell to Ottawa

Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda both posted on social media Friday to thank the community for its support and to express their love for Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, ending almost a decade spent in Ottawa. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

Former Ottawa Senator Erik Karlsson said his goodbye to Ottawa on social media Friday, the day after a blockbuster trade sent him to the San Jose Sharks.

Karlsson and his wife Melinda both posted on Twitter about their love for Ottawa, and thanked the community for its support.

Karlsson was drafted to the Senators in 2008 and spent his entire NHL career with the team until Thursday's trade announcement.

The San Jose Sharks sent two players and two prospects to Ottawa as part of the deal.

Forward Chris Tierney and defenceman Dylan DeMelo expressed their excitement to be coming to Ottawa. 

The two prospects in the trade, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Norris, will join the Senators organization but may not play with the team this season. They also said they were excited to join the Sens family. 

