Man dies after police shooting

A man has died after being shot by police during an altercation early Thursday morning at the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre parking lot, and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating.

Ottawa paramedics initially said the man had suffered suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital.

Later Thursday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said the man, who was 30 years old, died.

He has not been identified.

A male Ottawa police officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officers were called to the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Russell Road for a "suspicious incident" at 7:53 a.m. Shots were fired after they arrived, police said.

SIU investigating shooting death of 30yo man in Ottawa. Police officer also injured during interaction. More information to be released later. —@SIUOntario

Rapid-fire gunshots

Shireen Moodley was in a nearby laundromat when she heard multiple rapid-fire gunshots.

"We turned around, looked out, saw the Ottawa police over by the side of the Royal Bank at the Elmvale mall," she said.

Moodley ran outside and saw two police officers trying to revive an unconscious man on the ground. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, she said.

Police officers cordoned off the southern end of the parking lot near the Royal Bank. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Two other officers Moodley described as special constables soon arrived with a bag and began helping to treat the man on the ground.

Investigators cordoned off an area in the southern parking lot, in front of the Royal Bank and Loblaws.

OC Transpo has closed the mall's transit stop until further notice.

The SIU investigates cases of death, serious injury and allegations of sexual assault involving police in the province.