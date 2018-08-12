Are your home electronics safe in a storm?

Ottawa has received its fair share of stormy weather this week, but did you know every lightning strike holds the potential of wiping out a lot of valuable home electronics.

George Kardaras, education director with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said many people are under the mistaken impression it's a risk of the past, but the problem is actually more prevalent than ever.

"Today even my dishwasher has a motherboard and circuit board in there. Even if it is not operating these things are constantly connected," he told CBC's All In A Day.

Get protection

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada's website, lightning contains so much voltage it can fry most household electronics when a home is struck.

Kardaras said homeowners can invest in different levels of protection, from simple power bars with surge protectors to electrical panel upgrades.

He said getting double protection can make sense.

"If you have a very expensive television you might want to have a power bar, even if you have a whole house protector," he said.

He said a small investments up front can save thousands down the road.

"It's not just from lightning strikes, it can be some sort of hiccup with hydro, or a pole gets hit by a vehicle and for a split second you get hundreds of thousands of volts."