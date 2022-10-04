Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mayoral candidates to battle it out on CBC Ottawa

Election night is just a week away, and for the first time in more than a decade, Ottawa will be voting for a new mayor. Here's how you can hear what the different candidates have to say.

CBC Ottawa News at 6 will host panel Tuesday, Ottawa Morning will host debate Friday

Mark Sutcliffe speaks during a debate on the environment last month, flanked by fellow mayoral candidates Nour Kadri (left), former mayor Bob Chiarelli (right) and Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney (second from right). (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

This Tuesday evening, we'll hear from four candidates for the top job in a special episode of CBC Ottawa News at 6.

Join CBC Ottawa's Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco as he moderates a panel featuring four mayoral candidates: Catherine McKenney, Mark Sutcliffe, Bob Chiarelli and Nour Kadri.

That's Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the debate via the livestream that will be hosted in this article, or on CBC Gem. 

Then on Friday, Oct. 21, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning will be hosting what is likely your final chance to hear the candidates debate the issues that matter.

Join host Robyn Bresnahan as she welcomes McKenney, Sutcliffe, Chiarelli and Brandon Bay at 7 a.m. ET.

