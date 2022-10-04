Mayoral candidates to battle it out on CBC Ottawa

Election night is just a week away, and for the first time in more than a decade, Ottawa will be voting for a new mayor.

This Tuesday evening, we'll hear from four candidates for the top job in a special episode of CBC Ottawa News at 6.

Join CBC Ottawa's Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco as he moderates a panel featuring four mayoral candidates: Catherine McKenney, Mark Sutcliffe, Bob Chiarelli and Nour Kadri.

That's Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the debate via the livestream that will be hosted in this article, or on CBC Gem.

Then on Friday, Oct. 21, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning will be hosting what is likely your final chance to hear the candidates debate the issues that matter.

Join host Robyn Bresnahan as she welcomes McKenney, Sutcliffe, Chiarelli and Brandon Bay at 7 a.m. ET.