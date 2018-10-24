Following up on The Fix

For nearly three weeks, CBC's All In A Day brought forward stories of what residents wanted their civic leaders to fix in Ottawa — but now that the dust on the election is settling, what do those people make of the solutions?

CBC collected municipal grievances at a pop-up event called The Fix.

The problems were then presented to those running for office, who told us what they would do to solve the issue.

ByWard Market resident Erika Perley raised concerns about disorder in her community and a lack of resources for the people who are struggling there.

Responding to her concerns, re-elected Coun. Mathieu Fleury said the city needs to increase the budget to build more affordable housing.

"I am proposing a one per cent tax levy city-wide. That means $14 million per year over four years, $56 million this term, targeted to a housing initiative. This is a tangible solution," he said on All In A Day.

"We need to leverage funds and better integrate supports for mental health and education."

Perley congratulated Fleury on the win, but said she doesn't think housing is the only solution to the problem.

She said she wants services for people struggling all over the city and wants day programs for the homeless.

"I did hear him bring up that housing was really the core of this challenge," she said.

"I think housing is just the start. I really wish he would look at how he can stretch out that thinking and apply it to getting day programs running."

Diversity in schools

Mante Molepo came to The Fix with her concern about a lack of diversity in city schools.

She said she experienced racism in school herself and has seen some of that continue with her own children, showing the need for more diverse voices in school boards.

Sandra Schwartz was re-elected as the Zone 12 school trustee.

When she responded to Molepo's concerns, she suggested the board needs to collect data on students so they can spot underlying problems.

"It will get us a better sense of where the systemic barriers exist and what we can do to address student achievement," she said while appearing on All In A Day before the election.

Molepo said collecting data on the race of students can help identify problems, but how that is done is really important.

"This is has been a contentious issue between the board and the community," she said.

She said the details matter in a case like this and she hopes Schwartz really works with the community on how data will be collected.

"I think she needs to take it a step further and to articulate how she will do so."