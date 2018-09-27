Skip to Main Content
Development issues likely focus of Capital ward debate
Capital ward candidates will square off Thursday over development, the environment and accountability at city hall.

Strong candidates with community roots make Capital race one to watch

There are five candidates running in Capital ward. Clockwise from top left: Shawn Menard, Christine McAllister, incumbent David Chernushenko, Anthony Carricato and Jide Afolabi. (Provided)

Capital ward candidates will square off at an all-candidates debate at the Glebe Community starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. 

Four candidates are challenging two-term incumbent David Chernushenko: Jide Afolabi,  Anthony Carricato, Christine McAllister and Shawn Menard.

Residents of the central ward are frustrated that community design plans appear to be ignored, and that little progress appears to have been made on the climate change and recycling files. 

In Heron Park, a neighbourhood in the southern part of the ward, residents were shocked when a plan to use Canada 150 funding for a new community centre in their local park was cancelled after the city failed to come up with its share of the money.

CBC city analyst Joanne Chianello is at the debate. Follow her reporting here.

