More than 100,000 customers still without power in National Capital Region

Tens of thousands of customers remain without power in the National Capital Region Friday after Wednesday's ice storm.

As of Friday morning:

19,000 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power.

54,222 Hydro Quebec customers in the Outaouais don't have power.

63,415 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power.

Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro Quebec customers were affected in some way by Wednesday's freezing rain.

"This is a multi-day event, I want to stress that. ... It's slow-moving, it's very organic," said Joseph Muglia, Hydro Ottawa's director of system operations and grid automation, Thursday morning.

"We experienced one of the most devastating ice storms since 1998."

This map shows the number of outages for Hydro Quebec customers as of 6:20 am Friday. (Hydro Quebec)

Still working on major storm resiliency, preparedness

Repair efforts were slowed down by lightning and falling trees and branches that made conditions too unsafe for crews, Muglia said.

As of Thursday, a full complement of workers is on the ground, supplemented by contractors and staff from other jurisdictions.

The ice storm comes not quite a year after the powerful May 2022 derecho wind storm, which caused the worst damage Hydro Ottawa had seen across the city in decades. Since then the utility has been working on its storm preparedness and resiliency, and Muglia said that will continue to be a big focus throughout 2023.

This map shows the number of Hydro One customers without power in eastern Ontario as of 6:20 am Friday. (Hydro One)

"We're all seeing that these major events, that are supposed to be like 100-year storms, are happening a month apart or three months apart. And so it's been a very quick learning curve for us to make sure that we've got our resilience in place, our people are able to be refreshed and get ready for the next storm.

"So we're working on that. We're working on our infrastructure, we're working on our storm hardening."

Barring any further weather issues, power is expected to be restored to everyone by the end of the day Saturday, a spokesperson for Hydro Ottawa said.