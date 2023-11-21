Slippery evening forecast with snow, possible freezing rain

With wind chill making it feel like –16 at 6 a.m., this morning has the feel of winter in the air. More signs of the next season are expected to start falling from the skies and cover the ground soon.

Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for almost all of eastern Ontario, with the exception of communities close to Lake Ontario. Gatineau also has one.

Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all of eastern Ontario. (Environment Canada)

The statements — which fall short of a watch or warning — call for slightly worse weather closer to Ottawa than west of it.

The Lanark and Renfrew county border is the rough border here.

Ottawa's advisory says five to 10 centimetres of snow could start falling in the afternoon.

There's a risk of freezing rain in the afternoon and evening.

Snow will eventually switch to rain overnight, forecasters say, and warmer temperatures may mean there isn't much buildup.

The capital is expected to hit 2 C by morning and peak at 4 C Wednesday and Thursday.

West of Lanark County, expect more like four to eight centimetres of snow and a slightly earlier switch to rain.

This may lead to daily snow records in places such as Gatineau, Kemptville and Stirling.

Kingston should still get a mix of snow and ice this afternoon and evening, but less than areas to the north.

On the other side of these advisories, people in the Maniwaki area may wake up to five to 10 centimetres of overnight snow without any freezing rain.