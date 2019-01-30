Meet the Ottawa-area artists heading to the Junos

When the Juno Awards are handed out by Canadian music icon Sarah McLachlan in London, Ont., in March, there will be plenty of Ottawa talent in the room.

Here are the artists from the Ottawa region who made the list:

Alison Young, nominated for Solo Jazz Album of the Year

Young, an Ottawa born and raised saxophone player, was nominated for her album So Here We Are. She will perform at the award ceremony with Corey Hart when the singer is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and will also perform with Hart on his upcoming tour.

Joyce El-Khoury, nominated for Classical Album of the Year: Vocal or Choral

El-Khoury, who came to Ottawa from Lebanon as a child and studied voice at the University of Ottawa, has been nominated for her album Écho, which features music associated with 19th-century soprano Julie Dorus-Gras, including arias by Berlioz, Donizetti, Meyerbeer and Weber. El-Khoury is praised for her bel canto singing.

Kaia Kater, nominated for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

Nominee Kaia Kater lives in Toronto now, but spent some time living in Wakefield, Que., and Ottawa, too. (Todd Cooper)

Kater spent some time living in Wakefield, Que., and Ottawa before moving to Toronto to pursue her career. The americana artist is up for an award for her album Grenades, which explores her personal history and the story of her father's childhood and journey to Canada. She plays guitar, piano and banjo.

Belly, nominated for Rap Recording of the Year

Belly, born Ahmad Balshe, moved to Ottawa from the Palestinian territories and is nominated for his second album Immigrant. He got his start playing drums in various Ottawa punk bands at the age of 16, and has since co-written songs for artists including The Weeknd and Beyoncé.

Splash'N Boots, nominated for Children's Album of the Year

Taes Leavitt and Nick Adams make up the children's music duo Splash'N Boots. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Children's entertainers Splash'N Boots — Nick Adams and Taes Leavitt — started working together as a class project at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., in 2003. The pair have been nominated for the Junos multiple times before, and this time around are nominated for the album Love, Kisses and Hugs.

David Francey, nominated for Traditional Roots Album of the Year

David Francey has been nominated for yet another Juno award for his latest album The Broken Heart of Everything. (Tony Girardin)

Folk singer David Francey was born in Scotland and immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of 12. He lives in the small community of Elphin, Ont., about 100 km southwest of Ottawa. Francey has three Juno Awards on his shelf already, and is nominated for another for the album The Broken Heart of Everything.

National Arts Centre Orchestra, nominated for Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble

The National Arts Centre Orchestra based in Ottawa has a renovated building to play in and a Juno nomination this year for its release New Worlds. It's the orchestra's fifth release in three years, and the third under the baton of current music director Alexander Shelley.

Sue Foley, nominated for Blues Album of the Year

Foley, a blues singer and guitarist, is nominated this year for her album The Ice Queen. While her home is now in Austin, Texas, she was born and raised in Ottawa, and learned to play guitar at 13 years old. Her first Juno Award win came in 2001 for her album Love Coming Down.

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Breakthrough Group of the Year and Juno Fan Choice

Elijah Woods, right, and Jamie Fine, left, celebrate after winning the award for Best New Canadian Artist or Group at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto last summer. The pair are now nominated for two Juno Awards. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Woods and Fine, a pop music duo from Ottawa, met in 2014 and quickly started producing independent music together. In 2017 they competed in the Canadian reality music competition The Launch. This is their fist time at the Junos, and they're nominated for Breakthrough Group of the Year and the Fan Choice award.