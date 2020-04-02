Eastern Ontario officials warn more COVID-19 restrictions could be coming

Medical and political leaders east and south of Ottawa are urging patience during the COVID-19 pandemic and warn more restrictions could be coming.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) monitors cases in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, Prescott-Russell and the City of Cornwall.

As of Thursday afternoon it reported 65 cases, with no deaths, 25 people recovered and four in hospital.

"The more stringent we are, the quicker we will get out of this," said Paul Roumeliotis, its medical officer of health.

Where the EOHU's cases were as of the afternoon of April 16, 2020. (Eastern Ontario Health Unit)

Roumeliotis was fielding questions Thursday night at a virtual town hall with area MP Francis Drouin and MPP Amanda Simard.

One owner of a dog grooming business asked if the essential businesses list could be expanded, saying her industry had ways of practicing social distancing.

Simard said she is getting many questions about that list

"For me even the first list, the second list is not enough — it still was allowing a lot of business to operate and it needs to be adjusted," she said.

Roumeliotis, who also sits on the provincial committee that recommends these measures, agreed.

"We're looking at potentially restricting the essential services even more if we see the curve is not flattening."

'It's like a dim switch'

Many people had questions about when restrictions might be lifted and the message was clear from Roumeliotis: we are a long way off.

"I believe there will be measures in place certainly through July [or] August," he said

"When we put in all these measures, it's like a dim switch — we went darker, then when we go back the other way we're going to [gradually] brighten it up the other way. It's not like we're going to turn a switch and go back to normal."

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seen in a file photo from February 2020, suggests we could be under social restrictions until August. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Roumeliotis also participated in a separate town hall with business owners in the region that night.

There, he said measures in a special order he had issued for essential businesses in the region such as lineup distancing and Plexiglas at cash registers would be rolling out province-wide in the coming days.