Drone video shows empty Ottawa streets
Videographer Peter Warren got special permission to fly his drone over downtown Ottawa on the Easter long weekend, and the city has rarely looked more deserted.

This footage, shot by freelance videographer Peter Warren, shows empty downtown streets on Easter weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic has residents staying in their homes. 2:53

If you think Ottawa's downtown streets look deserted these days, just wait until you get a bird's-eye view.

Freelance videographer Peter Warren got special approval to fly a drone around Ottawa on the morning of Saturday, April 11.

While some holidays can draw a crowd to the city centre, this Easter long weekend came during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears people were heeding advice to stay home.

Ontario has banned gatherings of more than five, and the city has cancelled event permits until June 30, meaning the downtown could look similarly vacant on Victoria Day and even Canada Day.

Canadian Heritage Minister Stephen Guilbeault said in a statement Friday that Canada Day will be celebrated virtually this year, promising more details on programming soon.

Popular annual events such as the Ottawa Jazz Festival and Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival have been cancelled this year, while the Festival franco-ontarien has been postponed until September.

