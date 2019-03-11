West Ottawa house fire displaces family of 4

A fire that started in the basement of a family home west of downtown Ottawa has left four people unable to return.

Ottawa Fire Services said a passerby on Dresden Crescent noticed the fire just after 8 p.m. Sunday and called 911.

The flames spread from the basement up the walls to the first and second floors, but the 911 caller's warning prevented it from spreading to the roof and attic, spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said.

Damage is estimated at $100,000, Cardinal said, and investigators have been unable to determine the exact cause.

In a text message, Carleton University men's basketball coach Dave Smart confirmed it was his family's house that had caught fire while they were in Halifax for the national championship tournament.

The Carleton Ravens won that tournament not long before the fire was spotted.

He declined to comment further.