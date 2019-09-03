Parking blitz aims to keep downtown traffic moving

Ottawa police and bylaw officers were out in force Tuesday, targeting drivers who were clogging intersections, parked in no-stopping zones and blocking bike lanes.

It's the start of a month-long blitz aimed at getting downtown traffic moving.

Alison Sandor, a public information officer for the bylaw department, said September is a busy time for traffic downtown.

"There are a lot more people on the roads, and we want to do our very best to ensure the roads are smooth and people can get home at the end of the day," she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, three vehicles were towed and another 29 ticketed, Sandor said.

She advised people to read parking signs carefully, from top to bottom.

Bylaw spokesperson Alison Sandor advises drivers to read parking signs carefully, from top to bottom. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Focus on bike lanes

Officers are paying particular attention to vehicles blocking bike lanes because they pose a serious safety risk, Sandor said.

"When you block a bike lane you are forcing these cyclists who expect to stay in their lanes out into traffic."

Sgt. Bob Cairns said Ottawa police will also be vigilant for vehicles blocking bus lanes and intersections. He advised drivers to by aware of turning restrictions in the downtown core.

"There are many no turn signs throughout the downtown core, and they are all put in place purely to assist with the commute," Cairns said.