Skip to Main Content
Teen girl in life-threatening condition after downtown stabbing
New

Teen girl in life-threatening condition after downtown stabbing

Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenaged girl that happened Tuesday evening in downtown Ottawa.

Police seeking suspect as girl rushed to hospital

CBC News ·

Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenaged girl that happened Tuesday evening in downtown Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Colonel By Drive and Laurier around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The girl was stabbed in the stomach and has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody or a description.

They have closed Colonel By Drive between Daly Avenue and Main Street.

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us