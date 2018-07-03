New
Teen girl in life-threatening condition after downtown stabbing
Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenaged girl that happened Tuesday evening in downtown Ottawa.
Police seeking suspect as girl rushed to hospital
Police are investigating the stabbing of a teenaged girl that happened Tuesday evening in downtown Ottawa.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Colonel By Drive and Laurier around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The girl was stabbed in the stomach and has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Police do not have a suspect in custody or a description.
They have closed Colonel By Drive between Daly Avenue and Main Street.
More to come.