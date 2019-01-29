Transitway reopens after double-decker bus fire

Passengers were forced off a double-decker OC Transpo bus that caught fire at a transit station west of downtown Ottawa during rush hour Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Queensway station at about 7:45 a.m.

The fire was under control by 7:55 a.m.

The City of Ottawa said all passengers got off the bus safely, but an OC Transpo special constable who was helping with the evacuation suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Ottawa paramedics said the special constable would likely not need to be taken to a hospital.

The southbound Transitway was closed until about 11:30 a.m.

Queensway station is a few stations west of Westboro station, where a double-decker bus crash killed three people earlier this month and sparked renewed concern about the safety of Ottawa's double-decker bus fleet.