Ottawa doctor charged with sexual assault

Police have charged a doctor with sexual assault after an alleged incident at an Ottawa clinic nearly two years ago, and are asking any other alleged victims to come forward.

Dr. Richard Nahas, 44, was charged Thursday with one count of sexual assault.

The alleged victim was a female patient in her 50s, according to a news release from Ottawa police.

She came forward to police in February 2017, alleging Nahas had assaulted her during a scheduled appointment in November 2016.

Nahas was employed at a clinic on Merivale Road when the alleged incident occurred, police said.

A doctor named Richard Nahas has had his practice restricted since July, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Inappropriate touching, remarks

According to the college's website, a patient accused Nahas of unprofessional misconduct during a medical appointment in November 2016 that included "touching her body, including her genital area, in a manner that was sexual and/or inappropriate, by breaching boundaries, and by making inappropriate remarks and remarks of a sexual nature."

The CPSO lists Nahas's practice at 942 Merivale Rd. in the city's Carlington neighbourhood. The Seekers Centre, a clinic that corresponds with this address, lists a Dr. Richard Nahas as one of its founders.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email: mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa police app.