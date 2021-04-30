Colonel By Drive to close to traffic all summer

The National Capital Commission (NCC) will completely close a five-kilometre section of Colonel By Drive to vehicles this summer to give residents more room to move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCC announced Friday that Colonel By between Daly Avenue, beside the Shaw Centre, to Canal Woods Terrace, near Bronson Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic 24/7 from July 2 to Sept. 6.

The NCC has already closed sections of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Sir John A. Macdonald Parkways during certain times to encourage active use such as walking and cycling.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway will close from Somerset Street W. to Fifth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, from May 3 until June 30. The closure will then revert to the current hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends only until Thanksgiving.

A Canada Goose stands on the westbound lane of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa on May 18, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

A combined 17 kilometres of parkway along the Ottawa River will also be dedicated to active use from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, until Oct. 11.

That includes the entire westbound Sir John A.Macdonald Parkway from the Canadian War Museum to Carling Avenue, and both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway from the Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard.

Starting May 1, vehicles will be allowed on certain parkways in Gatineau Park only on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.