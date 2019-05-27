Jaswal won't take interim chief's post as investigation unfolds

With accusations of intimidation and harassment swirling around him, Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal won't take a turn as interim chief of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) this summer as planned.

Jaswal is one of three senior police officials under investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) for their conduct while employed by the Durham Regional Police Service.

An OCPC report details allegations that Jaswal "acted in an overbearing, intimidating, harassing and/or tyrannical manner toward both sworn and civilian members of the police service" while working as Durham's deputy chief.

Deputy [Chief] Jaswal has proposed that it would be better that he not assume the role of interim chief of police. - Coun. Diane Deans

Durham's police chief has been relieved of some of his duties while the investigation unfolds.

Jaswal was slated to fill in as Ottawa's interim police chief in July.

On Monday, Coun. Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said Jaswal told her the allegations against him are unfounded, and that he's confident a fair and transparent investigation will clear his name.

"Nevertheless, so that the investigation does not serve to distract the focus on the important work of the Ottawa Police Service, Deputy [Chief] Jaswal has proposed that it would be better that he not assume the role of interim chief of police," Deans said.

"I appreciate Deputy [Chief] Jaswal's concern for the well-being of the organization, and will therefore be recommending to the board that Deputy [Chief Steve] Bell remain in the role of interim chief."

Deputy Chief Uday Jaswal, second from left, won't take over from Deputy Chief Steve Bell, second from right, as interim chief in July as planned. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

High profile with OPS

CBC has obtained a copy of the order-in-council in which Jaswal is named along with Durham's chief of police, Paul Martin, and chief administrative officer Stan MacLellan.

According to the allegations, which have not been proven in court, the three may have "ignored, covered-up, attempted to cover-up, allowed, tolerated, encouraged, participated in, and/or were wilfully blind to potential and/or alleged criminal conduct and/or misconduct."

Jaswal spent two years as deputy chief of the Durham Regional Police Service before returning to the Ottawa Police Service as deputy chief last summer.

Prior to his move to Durham, Jaswal oversaw Ottawa's guns and gangs unit as well as the human trafficking unit. He was responsible for drafting a plan to give every frontline Ottawa police officer access to a taser.

Board knew of allegations: Skof

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, says members sympathize with Jaswal. (CBC) As a superintendent with the OPS, Jaswal also presided over disciplinary hearings for officers who violated the Police Services Act, and served as chair of the Ottawa Youth Services Board.

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, said Jaswal has a great reputation among the ranks of the OPS, and in Ottawa in general.

He said the Ottawa Police Services Board knew about the allegations and investigation when they hired Jaswal last summer.

"It's already in the public venue, so it's a very difficult hurdle now to get over from a reputation perspective, and it's very frustrating," Skof said.