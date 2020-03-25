Ottawa declares state of emergency

Ottawa's mayor has declared a state of emergency to help the capital react more quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are clearly unprecedented times in our city, in our country and around the world," said Mayor Jim Watson during his opening remarks at an unprecedented city council meeting Wednesday, where all but two members of council took part via teleconference.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, though health officials have warned that's almost certainly a tiny fraction of the actual number. On the weekend, the city saw its first confirmed cases of community transmission.

Declaring a state of emergency helps city staff deploy emergency operations in a "quicker and more nimble fashion," Watson said, especially at a time when the spring melt might also put a strain on the city's resources.

The declaration allows the city to buy needed equipment and supplies faster without having to go through the usual procurement process.

Toronto declared its own city of emergency on Monday, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincewide state of emergency last week.