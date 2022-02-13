City brokers deal for most trucks to leave Ottawa's residential neighbourhoods

The City of Ottawa has come to an agreement with several leaders of the weeks-long demonstration that would see as many as 70 per cent of trucks and cars roll out of the residential areas in the downtown core over the next 24 hours.

Some of the vehicles won't leave town, but may be moved to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, where many trucks have already been parked since day one

It's unclear who exactly was involved in brokering this deal. In the past, Ottawa police have said that they have been in contact with several of the convoy leaders even before the protesters arrived in the city. Police have also conceded that the protest representatives they've been speaking with do not represent all the demonstrators.

More to come.