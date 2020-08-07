Ottawa day camp successful 'test run' for September, say parents, organizers

A Westboro day camp is being seen as a "test run" for September's anticipated return to school, with both parents and organizers saying its success so far has helped calm their nerves.

The Dovercourt Recreation Association has gradually reopened its summer day camp program — with notable differences from previous years — and has so far managed to avoid any COVID-19 cases.

While she's hesitant to celebrate that success with three weeks of programming left to go, program director Robin Cloutier said her initial nervousness has now "shifted more to pride."

"What we've done has actually given me a lot of confidence. It's given me a really good sense of how this can work when everybody does their job," said Cloutier, a mother of two herself.

Kids are adapting

Dovercourt is currently offering half-day camps for children aged five-and-a-half to 13. Its first camps this summer launched July 6.

They haven't accepted younger children like they typically would, because organizers felt they wouldn't be as capable of following distancing rules, applying their own sunscreen, and filling up their own water bottles.

Organizers of the Dovercourt day camps say they haven't had a single COVID-19 case since launching in early July. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

So far, Cloutier said those in the program have adapted well.

"The kids are remarkable in understanding what their role is. And I think they'll take that to school," Cloutier said.

"They know that they need to wash their hands. They know they can't hug each other, and they understand why. And that's been a really, really big part of it. Parents also understand their role to help encourage their kids in a positive way."

The children have all been separated into "bubbles" of eight, each with two staff members. Those bubbles have their own dedicated washroom within the facility, along with separate entrances and exits. Staff are not working at other part-time jobs in order to reduce possible outside contacts.

The virus has made its way into at least one day camp in the city, with Ottawa Public Health reporting one staff case at the Foster Farm Community Centre.

Cloutier said Dovercourt is confident that if any of their staff or children come down with COVID-19, their measures will prevent cases from spreading to other bubbles.

"There's no question that COVID-19 still exists. It's in the community, it's in the city, we know that. And part of moving forward with our programs is accepting that and really minimizing the exposure as much as possible," said Cloutier.

Joanne Dobson said she sees the day camp as a "test run" for her daughter's return to class in September. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

'Parents are tapped out'

So far, parents with children at the Dovercourt day camp said they've impressed with how the summer programming has been delivered.

"I feel that this is a bit of a test run for us," said Joanne Dobson, who has a seven-year-old daughter at the camp.

"It allows our daughter to understand,you know, the kinds of rules, and how things are going to be different come the fall."

Anita Grace, a mother of two who also works full-time, also said the experience has left her feeling more confident.

"This was part of getting ready to trust others [who are] looking out for my kids," said Grace.

"We need help with this. Kids are ready, and [so are] the parents, I think parents are tapped out."

Grace's daughter, 11-year-old Miya Nagaraj, said although camp felt different this year with lots of new rules, she was happy to go.

It also has her looking forward to school in September.

"I was excited to see other people my age. I've been with my sister, who is four years younger, pretty much every minute of every day for the past five months," she said.

"That is not what I need."