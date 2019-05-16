Driver flees scene of collision that critically injures cyclist

A man suffered a severe head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while cycling near the intersection of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue W. Thursday morning.

It happened at about 7:20 a.m.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.

The driver stopped on another street nearby, left their vehicle and fled the scene, according to Ottawa police.

No arrest has yet been made.

Police have closed westbound Laurier Avenue W. between Elgin and Nicholas streets, northbound Elgin Street from Laurier to Slater streets, and the eastbound lanes of the Mackenzie King Bridge, pushing buses that normally stop there to Rideau Street.