Ottawa aims to close cycling 'missing links' in new transportation plan

Ottawa's transportation committee approved the first part of the city's new transportation master plan on Monday, laying out a vision to see fewer people relying on cars over the coming decades.

"This is just going to set the path for the next 25 years — that we want safer cycling. We want safer walking," transportation committee chair Coun. Tim Tierney said.

"Overall I was very happy with the outcome today."

The plan is the blueprint for planning, developing and operating the city's walking, cycling, transit and car networks until 2046.

It had to be divided into two parts because COVID-19 had such a profound effect on travel patterns it delayed city staff's ability to collect the necessary data, program manager with the city Jennifer Armstrong told the committee Monday.

As a result, Monday's plan only covers transportation policies, frameworks to decide how to prioritize future projects and a priority list of active transportation projects.

Ten of the transportation committee's 12 members voted in favour of the first part of the plan. The two dissenters both represent wards in Ottawa's east end — Orléans East-Cumberland Coun. Matthew Luloff and Orléans South-Navan Coun. Catherine Kitts.

Those opposed

The opposing councillors raised concerns about a lack of sidewalks and cycling routes in east Ottawa and underlined how fast their communities are growing.

"I often talk about the lack of transit, the lack of cycling, the lack of walkability in Orléans South-Navan, and I was really hoping that the [plan] would be an opportunity to correct some of that," Kitts said. "Unfortunately, I wasn't seeing it reflected in the document."

Luloff said suburban Ottawans will chose to take their car if no other alternative is available to them.

Coun. Catherine Kitts did not support the first part of the plan at committee Monday, saying the document neglected needs in her ward of Orléans South-Navan. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Kitts said she's optimistic she will be able to support the plan once it reaches council later this month.

She said she would like assurances from staff that the major infrastructure projects she wants to come to fruition in Orléans, such as bus rapid transit, will be included in the second part of the plan due in 2025.

Changes since 2013

According to Tierney, who served as a councillor when the last transportation master plan was approved in 2013, the biggest departure in the new version is a greater emphasis on active transportation and safer streets.

The document is also designed, he said, to be re-examined every five years to ensure it takes into account future new technologies and city needs.

Much has changed since the 2013 plan, including e-scooters, ride-hailing apps and the introduction of the new official plan last year.

The official plan sets the goal of ensuring the majority of trips made in Ottawa will be done using low-carbon modes of transportation, such as walking, transit, carpooling or cycling.

The city plans to increase cycling routes by 50 per cent by 2046, which will add dozens of routes across the city.

The focus will be on addressing "critical missing links," the plan said, which means adding or upgrading roads, sidewalks and paths to ensure cyclists aren't left stranded trying to connect between routes.

A city of Ottawa presentation slide shows the proposed growth in the city's cross-town bike network. (City of Ottawa)

Some of the missing links set to be bridged include a stretch south of Fitzgerald Road, Crestway Drive and sections of Campeau Drive and Kanata Avenue.

Staff want to create an expanded cross-town bikeway network and a paved shoulder network to connect small communities like North Gower, Richmond, Kars and Manotick.

City council is set to vote on the first part of the new transportation master plan at its meeting scheduled April 26.