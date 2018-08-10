Park-and-cycle could be coming to Andrew Haydon Park

Cycling commuters are getting a handful of spots in a west Ottawa park, but they will have to arrive early if they want to park and bike downtown.

Former councillor Marianne Wilkinson kicked off the debate last year after a handful of cyclists who travelled in from Kanata, parked in Andrew Haydon Park and then cycled downtown, were ticketed. She wanted the city to explore finding legal places for people to park and cycle.

The city is proposing 10 spaces in Andrew Haydon Park that would be open on a first-come, first-served basis on a three-year pilot project. A report on the issue is going to the city's transportation committee next week. The National Capital Commission allows cyclists to park in its lots to travel downtown.

The city was concerned that opening up any more legal spaces would cause problems for the regular users of the park.

"The pilot project is intended to test the concept of accommodating a relatively small market of car/cycle commuters by using available parking resources without negatively affecting the primary users of the facility," reads the report.

The city ticketed many people who were parking and then cycling in Andrew Haydon Park. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Preferred park

City staff had initially said that Andrew Haydon Park would not work as a site and had suggested Britannia Park instead, but cyclists argued that would be more difficult to reach.

Running a three-year pilot is expected to cost $11,000 according to the report.

Coun. Jenna Sudds, who took over from Wilkinson, said this is the type of behaviour the city wants more of and it shouldn't be standing in the way.

"We should be celebrating and champion these residents who are doing exactly what we've invested in; the removal of cars from roads and we should listen when they tell us that Andrew Haydon Park would be their preference for this pilot."