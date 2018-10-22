It's byelection day in Cumberland ward

Residents should know this evening who the next member of Ottawa city council will be after polls close in the Cumberland ward byelection.

Ten names are on the ballot to replace former councillor and current MPP Stephen Blais in the city's eastern-most ward, which has a population of more than 50,000 spread throughout suburban Orléans and a sprawling rural area that takes in villages including Navan, Vars, Carslbad Springs and Sarsfield.

One candidate, Denis Labrèche, stated days before the vote that he was withdrawing from the race to take a promotion within the federal government, but his name remains on the ballot.

It has been an unusual campaign, with candidates going door-to-door wearing masks to talk to voters. Only two debates were held, both virtually.

The City of Ottawa has taken extra steps to hold the vote during the pandemic.

It received 1,400 requests for special mail-in ballots, which can still be dropped off at the elections office on Cyrville Road or at the city's client service centre in Orléans on Centrum Boulevard until 4:30 p.m. Monday. The city has special tabulators specifically for those mail-in ballots.

Officials have also urged voters to appoint a proxy to cast ballots for them if they feel they can't make it in person.

Those residents wanting to vote today can go to any of the following eight locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Bearbrook Community Hall, 8720 Russell Rd.

Carlsbad Springs Community Centre, 6020 Piperville Rd.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.

Navan Memorial Centre, 1295 Colonial Rd.

Redeemer Alliance Church, 4825 Innes Rd.

R.J. Kennedy Arena and Community Hall,1115 Dunning Rd.

Sarsfield Community Hall, 3585 Sarsfield Rd.

South Fallingbrook Community Centre, 998 Valin St.

The city has set up acrylic shields at voting places, and will require people wear masks. Stationery and pens will not be reused.