Crown says no legal avenue for appeal in decision some say relied on victim blaming

Ottawa prosecutors will not be appealing a decision to acquit in a sex assault case, one where victims groups decried the judge's ruling as relying on "thinly veiled rape myths."

Edward Ekiyor, an Ottawa basketball star formerly with the Carleton Ravens, was tried on charges of sexual assault and administering a stupefying drug to facilitate a sexual assault.

He was acquitted on all charges in a decision released on Oct. 1.

Near the end of October — and the end of the timeframe to make an appeal — the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime and Ottawa Victim Services started a letter writing campaign aimed at the Ottawa Crown Attorney's Office asking for an appeal.

In a response letter sent on Friday, Crown attorney Brian Holowka said his office would not be bringing an appeal because there was no legal justification to appeal.

Prosecutors received many concerned letters

He said he received letters from many people concerned about the outcome of the trial and the judge's reasons for his decision.

Justice Trevor Brown concluded there was not enough evidence to confirm a non-consensual sexual encounter between Ekiyor and a woman he met at a bar.

Though the judge said he believed the woman was under the influence a date-rape drug like GHB, it was unclear how she was drugged.

In his decision, he said "people need to exercise extreme care when out drinking in public."

Brown went on to say witness testimony of her completing mentally and physically complex tasks that evening "clouded the reliability" of what she remembered — despite her testimony that she felt paralyzed, had gaps in her memory and felt she couldn't stop what was going on.

Crown has role in keeping 'misogyny' out of court

Holowka said prosecutors have an important role in assuring "rape myths, misogyny and stereotypes about the nature of sexual offences and of victims of sexual offences" don't enter the courtroom.

However, he said appeals can't be made "solely on comments made by a trial judge or on conclusions the judge has arrived at on the facts."

Crown attorneys can't appeal what the judge has found as fact, according to the precedent set in the Supreme Court of Canada decision R. vs. Graveline, Holowka said.

Several trial and appellate prosecutors reviewed this case and Holowka said they made the "difficult" decision that an appeal to the Ontario Court of Appeal would not succeed.