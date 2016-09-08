Ottawa faces crossing guard shortage as schools return

With schools preparing to welcome students back, the Ottawa Safety Council says they urgently need more people to help children get to school safely.

According to Stephanie Dotto, the council's head of recruitment, 50 more crossing guards are needed to fill gaps throughout the city.

"We're lucky that we have back-ups that help cover some of the spots that are open while we're trying to hire for them," she told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Monday.

"But the possibility is real that we could have some spots that are not covered on the first day of school."

Dotto said the council hired 35 new guards in recent weeks, but remain far short of guarding all key intersections.

Kanata currently has the highest need for crossing guards, she added, along with Wellington, Wellington West, Barrhaven and Westboro.

The job can take as few as two hours a week, she said, with permanent guards typically clocking in between five and 10 hours each week.

With the average shift lasting 40 to 60 minutes and paying $17, it's also above minimum wage, she said.

Dotto said the pay isn't really why most people sign up.

"They love the kids. They love the community," she said. "Our guards can't wait to get back out there and see the kids. It was so hard last year with schools getting closed."

She said the job is a good fit for a range of people, young and old.

"Dads, some of them have jobs where they're able to have some flexibility in their schedules," she said. "They're able to go outside for an hour and work as a crossing guard and then go back to their regular job."

One of the biggest qualifications needed is proximity to the crosswalk in question.

Dotto said her husband was a crossing guard when she was on maternity leave and still talks fondly of his time standing guard, stop sign in hand.

"He had some really great kids that he got to cross. He always got really excited by the number of dogs that he crossed," she said. "He always thought that was pretty funny."

In a statement, the OCDSB said it appreciates the help of crossing guards, who are hired jointly by the safety council and the City of Ottawa.

Drive slow, OPS says

"This is also a good time for parents to emphasize traffic safety with children who may be taking a bus, walking or cycling to school," wrote OCDSB spokesperson Darcy Knoll.

On Monday, Ottawa police put out a news release reminding drivers to watch for children returning to school this week.

That includes slowing down in school zones, obeying bus signals, and being ready to stop at any time. When a school bus stops and turns on its flashing lights, vehicles on both sides of the road, if there are no medians, are required to stop.

Motorists failing to do so risk fines ranging from $400 to $2,000.