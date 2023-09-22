Aggressive driving getting worse, Ottawa crossing guards say

Janet Cohen has been volunteering as a crossing guard for just over a year. She said she likes the job, but aggressive drivers have made it scary at times.

Ottawa crossing guards are sounding the alarm on aggressive driving, which they say is making their job more dangerous.

For two decades, the Ottawa Safety Council has employed hundreds of crossing guards to help deliver the city's crossing guard program.

But in recent years, the council has heard an increasing number of complaints from guards dealing with aggressive drivers at their posts.

"To the point where we've had parents and communities from schools help protect a guard and help be the witness to a police report," said Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council.

Janet Cohen has worked as a crossing guard for a little more than a year. She loves the job, but not how some drivers behave.

"I have had drivers drive right up so that I could touch the hood of their car, and I'm looking at them and they're looking at me as if I'm in the wrong," she said.

Cohen said drivers should remember cars can be "lethal machines."

"Just take a step back and think about what it is that you're doing and what harm you can do," she said.

Janet Cohen has been a crossing guard for just over a year and says the aggressive driving scares her. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Reports 'heartbreaking,' safety council says

Since the start of 2022, Ottawa crossing guards have filed more than 100 police reports, according to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

In 2022, Ottawa police received 91 reports from crossing guards. So far in 2023, OPS has received 21 reports, but none since June.

Because a report may be filed under several categories, OPS said in an email the true number of reports may be even higher.

It's common to see motorists who do not comply with directions from crossing guards, police added.

"This can vary from yelling, swearing, or vehicles trying to 'slip through' while a crossing guard is in service and on the road," OPS said.

Police didn't have specific data on the number of charges laid in these cases. OPS said it can be hard to lay charges since the incidents usually occur too quickly for guards to catch the license plate numbers on offending vehicles.

Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council, says crossing guards are more often reporting aggressive driving. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

For Kwon and the safety council, any amount of aggression on the road is too much.

"It's heartbreaking because we know all these individuals who are crossing guards, they do this from a place of love and care for the community" she said.

"Letting the crossing guard cross children safely — that takes 30 seconds, a minute at most, and yet they're still facing this aggression. That's unacceptable, and we need the community's help to address this."