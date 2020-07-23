Ottawa police report 10% rise in violent crime last year

Ottawa saw a 10.3 per cent increase in the violent crime rate across the city last year, according to the Ottawa police's annual report.

The report, released Wednesday in advance of Monday's meeting of the Ottawa Police Service Board, also noted the overall crime rate rose 9.7 per cent in 2019.

Overall, 42,711 criminal code offences were reported to police.

Violent crimes include sexual assaults, threats, and robberies.

Within the violent crime rate, threats jumped 25 per cent, while robberies and assaults increased 19 and nine per cent, respectively.

It is the third year in a row that crime rates have increased slightly in Ottawa. In 2018, there was an eight per cent jump in violent crimes and a 12 per cent increase in the overall crime rate, while in 2017 there was a 20 per cent increase in the violent crime rate and a three per cent increase in the total crime rate over 2016.

There were slightly fewer homicides in 2019: 14 in the City of Ottawa last year, down from 16 in 2018.

Along with violent crimes, property crimes also rose by 10 per cent, with fraud cases increasing 20 per cent and theft under $5,000 rising 13 per cent, but break-and-enters dropped nine per cent.

Police solving fewer crimes

Overall, police classified 34 per cent of all cases as solved, meaning charges were laid.

When it comes to property crimes, only about 14 per cent of fraud and 15 per cent of mischief cases led to charges last year, according to the report, compared with 28.2 per cent of threats and 48.5 per cent of assaults.

Police had a perfect solve rate for the 14 homicides, compared to 82.4 per cent the year before.

The report is set to be presented to the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday.