3 coyotes captured and killed after wildlife management operation

Three "highly habituated" coyotes were live-captured and "humanly euthanized" for public safety reasons, said a city news release issued Friday.

The wildlife management operation in Riverside Park South is now complete.

The city said relevant legislation was followed, specifically provincial rules that prohibit relocating the animals more than two kilometres where they were captured, "as coyotes would not survive in territory new to them and they may continue to pose public safety concerns."

The city is asking residents to avoid the hydro corridor bordered by Riverside Drive and McCarthy Road to the east for their safety, and practise human-wildlife conflict prevention on their properties to "preclude habituated coyotes."