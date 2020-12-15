Personal support worker is 1st person in Ottawa to get COVID-19 vaccine

Jo-Anne Miner, a personal support worker at St. Patrick's Home of Ottawa long-term care home, was the first person in Ottawa to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

About 100 more long-term care home staff will get the shot Tuesday at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, and a total of 1,500 of them will get vaccinated in the coming weeks, according to a hospital news release.

"This is going to help create a safe space for me and my colleagues, as well as the residents who live in St. Patrick's Home," Miner said in the statement.

"It has been a challenging year for so many people living and working in long-term care, and this is an important step [toward] us being able to keep everyone in our homes and throughout the community safe."

A shipment containing 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 arrived in Ottawa on Monday.

Each recipient must get two doses 21 days apart for full protection.

The Ottawa Hospital said staff will have to come to the hospital to get their shots because it has the equipment to store the vaccine at –70 C and the staff to administer it and can't yet bring it to people.

It said that long-term care home staff were chosen to get the vaccine first in line with the priority groups identified in Ontario's rollout plan.

Ottawa's mayor and medical officer of health were among those to celebrate the arrival of the vaccine while reminding people to follow public health advice.