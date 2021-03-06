Ottawa expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people born in or before 1931

The City of Ottawa is adding more pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to cover certain people in 14 higher-risk neighbourhoods and opening up eligibility to everyone born in or before 1931.

Anyone born in or before 1931 can call for an appointment starting Wednesday, no matter where they live in the city. Their clinic will start at the Nepean Sportsplex on Friday.

The city says people in that expanded category, along with those born in or before 1941 or adults getting home care for a chronic health condition living in a high-risk neighbourhood, can now call 613-691-5505 to get an appointment.

The newly added neighbourhoods, where people are considered to be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, are:

Bayshore-Belltown.

Carson Grove-Carson Meadows.

Greenboro East.

Hawthorne Meadows.

Hunt Club East - Western Community.

Hunt Club Park.

Lowertown.

Manor Park.

Overbrook-McArthur.

Parkwood Hills.

Sheffield Glen.

Stewart Farm.

Vanier North.

Vanier South.

These communities join a list of handful of others already identified as high-risk in Ottawa — like Ledbury, Herongate and Heatherington.

Vaccines will start being given to those people on Friday by appointment only. The phone lines are open seven days a week, with services in multiple languages, and people can leave a message to have someone call them back

Anyone who had been eligible last week but hasn't yet got a vaccine can still register.

'I am thrilled': Vaccine appointments open up for more Ottawans CBC News Ottawa 0:45 Norma O'Connor, 90, says she felt privileged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre.

People can check eligibility online. The date, time and place of an appointment will be given when they book. Pop-up clinics are now coming to more places such as City Hall and the Overbrook and Greenboro community centres.

Dentists, midwives can pre-register

Also on Wednesday, "patient-facing" health-care workers such as dentists, midwives and physiotherapists can pre-register for an appointment so they'll get an email when it's their turn.

Indigenous people age 50 and over are now eligible for a vaccine.

As of the last update Friday, more than 57,000 vaccine doses had been given out in Ottawa.