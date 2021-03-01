COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available for more Ottawans

The booking system is now up and running for Ottawa's public COVID-19 vaccine clinics, which open later this week.

Last week the city announced certain people in seven higher-risk neighbourhoods could make an appointment to come to a pop-up clinic and get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 5.

On Monday, the city released details on how this will work.

People born in or before 1941 and adult recipients of chronic home care can call 613-691-5505 seven days a week for service in multiple, unspecified languages.

The line is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Clinics will be happening at:

Albion-Heatherington Community Centre at 1560 Heatherington Rd.

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre at 3380 D'Aoust Ave.

Assunnah Muslims Association Community Centre at 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

All sites are accessible, said the city. People can ask for help to get to a clinic when they call if they need one.

Expansion later this month

Those higher-risk neighbourhoods — Ledbury, Herongate, Heatherington, Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek, Ridgemont and Riverview — were part of the city's original announcement on Wednesday.

People can check their eligibility online and those who aren't eligible are asked not to call the appointment number just yet to keep the lines open.

Community clinics are expected to open later this month for all other residents getting chronic home care or were born in or before 1941. More details on those clinics are expected soon.

Ottawa has now given more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to care home residents, health-care workers and Indigenous adults.

Vaccination is expanding across the province this month, with three eastern Ontario health units soon trying out Ontario's booking system.