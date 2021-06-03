Vaccination booking system back up and running

The provincial COVID-19 vaccination booking system is back up and running four days after technical problems shut it down.

The system was paused Monday morning over what the province described as a "clinic configuration issue" that led to overbooking.

The problem occurred just as those 80 and over became eligible to change their second vaccination appointments.

In a news release Thursday morning, the City of Ottawa announced the problem had been resolved, but cautioned that vaccine supply in the city is currently limited.

People 80 and over who don't yet have an appointment for a second dose will get a call from Ottawa Public Health to make sure they get one within 16 weeks.

Appointments can also be booked through participating family doctors and pharmacies. Some pharmacies are now offering walk-in vaccinations for first doses.