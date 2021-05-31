Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Provincial problems pause vaccine booking in Ottawa

The City of Ottawa said late Monday morning that problems with the provincial vaccine booking system means nobody could make or move an appointment.

2nd dose rebooking for people age 80+ began Monday

Western Quebec resident Gisèle Bisson books her COVID-19 vaccine appointment online in February. Ottawa is reporting problems with Ontario's booking system Monday, the day it started giving the option to rebook second doses. (Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)



People turning 80 in 2021 or older could move up their appointment for a second vaccine dose in Ontario as of 8 a.m. Monday.

However, Ottawa Public Health said in a tweet just after 11 a.m. that the provincial system was having problems. The city later added that appointment bookings had been put "on pause" until further notice.

As of Sunday night, nearly 39,000 Ottawa residents age 80 or above had a first vaccine dose.

The problems also affect people trying to make an appointment for a first dose through this system.

Pharmacies use different booking systems in Ontario.

Elsewhere in the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said in a tweet people having trouble booking appointments online should try calling instead.

The provincial government has not offered an explanation.

