Provincial problems pause vaccine booking in Ottawa

The City of Ottawa said Monday that problems with the provincial vaccine booking system means nobody could use it to make or move an appointment.

People turning 80 in 2021 or older could move up their appointment for a second vaccine dose in Ontario as of 8 a.m. Monday.

However, Ottawa Public Health said in a tweet just after 11 a.m. that the provincial system was having problems. The city later added that appointment bookings had been put "on pause" until further notice.

As of Sunday night, nearly 39,000 Ottawa residents age 80 or above had a first vaccine dose.

Due to issues with @ONgov's booking system, all bookings for COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been put on pause until the Province can rectify the issue. 
We will provide updates as soon as they are available. 
Thank you for your patience. —@ottawacity

The problems also affect people trying to make an appointment for a first dose through this system.

Pharmacies use different booking systems in Ontario.

Elsewhere in the region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said in a tweet people having trouble booking appointments online should try calling instead.

The provincial government has not offered an explanation.