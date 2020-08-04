Single new COVID-19 case Tuesday as daily count dips again

With just one newly confirmed COVID-19 case in Tuesday's daily report, the number of active cases in Ottawa has dropped for the fourth straight day.

Of Ottawa's 2,560 confirmed cases, 196 are active and 2,100 considered resolved, while 264 people have died.

Twelve people are in hospital and of those, two are in intensive care — numbers that are unchanged since yesterday.

The single new case follows four new cases Monday, bringing Ottawa's five-day average to 12.8 new cases logged per report and its two-week average to 19.5 cases.

The active case count has dropped from 271 in Friday's report.

Weekend tests down

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has said it's working to expand COVID-19 testing, with CBC hearing complaints only one test centre was open for six-and-a-half hours both Saturday and Sunday, although that was as scheduled.

OPH performed more than 1,650 tests combined on Saturday and Sunday, compared to about 2,350 the previous weekend and more than 1,900 the weekend before that.

The daily reports do not list when a case is diagnosed, but rather when OPH is informed of a positive case and logs it.

Ontario logged 91 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report Tuesday, the second day in a row the province's overall total was below 100. Quebec logged 123 new cases Tuesday.