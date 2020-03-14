2 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa confirmed

Ontario's Ministry of Health says Ottawa has two new cases of COVID-19, the city's fourth and fifth confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.

The ministry's twice-daily update did not include age, gender or where the patients were assessed.

Ottawa now has five confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, which has cold- or flu-like symptoms in most cases.

There are currently 96 confirmed cases in Ontario, 22 of them new this morning. Five more cases have been "resolved," meaning they've tested negative and are no longer infectious.

There are two more cases in the CFB Trenton quarantine of former Grand Princess cruise passengers, but because they're considered repatriated international travellers, they're not counted among the new Ontario cases.

In western Quebec, a patient who was in Mont-Laurier, Que., near Maniwaki, is now in hospital in Montreal.

Quebec now has 21 confirmed cases.