Self-isolating? Here's some advice from people who've been there

For Freeman Lan, the anxiety and uncertainty feel all too familiar.

Lan spent 14 days in quarantine with the first wave of Canadians to be isolated at CFB Trenton after returning from Wuhan, China.

"I feel like I'm getting ready to go into quarantine round two," Lan said. "I mean, I agree with the quarantine. I think it's absolutely necessary. Now the whole world is going to have to go through it. It's unfortunate that this happened, but it was bound to happen in our society sooner or later."

Lan was released from quarantine at the end of February and left shortly after to start a job in Madison, Wis., as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Wisconsin, where he's studying bacteria

The university just cancelled undergraduate classes after a number of cases appeared in surrounding Dane County. Now Lan, like many others, is facing the possibility of self-isolation.

Kai Huang, centre, has been in quarantine or self-isolating since January. He and his family have a plan to separate if one of them becomes ill now, to protect his mother, Yi Huang, and his one-year-old daughter. (Supplied by Bingli Liu)

Kai Huang was visiting relatives in Wuhan when the lockdown began there. Two weeks later, he was flown to CFB Trenton, where he spent the next 14 days.

When he finally returned to Ottawa and his job as a program analyst at the RCMP, he was asked to work from home for two more weeks.

Ottawa resident Kai Huang gives a tour of the room he and his mother are staying in while under quarantine at Yukon Lodge on CFB Trenton. 0:42

After shovelling the driveway, Huang said the first thing he did was stock up on groceries.

"We bought bottled water, some rice, flour and noodles and canned foods. So just in case everything shuts down we still can survive."

Huang hasn't been to a shopping mall or movie since this all began. He, his wife and their one-year-old daughter now take their shoes off in the garage before entering the house.

They've come up with a plan to separate and stay in a hotel if someone in the family becomes ill.

Nearly 200 Canadians airlifted from the coronavirus-affected region of Wuhan, China, were quarantined for two weeks at Yukon Lodge at CFB Trenton. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

For Lan, the hardest part about being kept in a room for 14 days was the lack of space. As a runner, he missed his cardio exercise and being outside.

"You know, some people can just go on Netflix and spend all day there, but it's pretty hard for me because I like moving around."

He said the first seven days were hardest, but he began to adjust. It also helped to have a firm end date.

Inside one of the rooms at CFB Trenton where Canadians were quarantined for two weeks. (Mark Gollom/CBC)

Lan said it's harder for his wife, who is still in the Wuhan area and has been in quarantine there for over two months. He said she's using her time to try to learn English.

Huang plans to read English books and newspapers in order to use his time in isolation productively. He said it helps to have the right mindset.

"Doing these things protects the rest of the family and the world and the rest of the community. If they think about it this way, they would prefer to do the quarantine."

Canadian coronavirus evacuees who spent two weeks at CFB Trenton, in Ontario, get off a bus at Pearson International Airport after being released from quarantine on Feb. 21, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Lan's best advice? Think about that skill you've always wanted to learn, and start now.

"You have to learn something new. There's always books you wanted to read. Get that checklist ready so that you can do it, because it might be a long time."

Lan said he's planning to apply for a plot of land next summer to take up gardening. He wants to grow food so he doesn't have to worry about a disrupted food supply.

Lan said he's never gardened before, but now's the perfect time to start his research.