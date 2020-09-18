Ottawa officially in COVID-19 pandemic's 2nd wave, says Etches

Ottawa's medical officer of health says the city is experiencing its second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement from Dr. Vera Etches comes as Ontario's daily report for Friday confirmed 61 more people in Ottawa have COVID-19, which would bring the number of residents who've tested positive to 3,547.

The city's rolling five-day average of the number of people diagnosed each day is now almost 55, surpassing the previous high set in late April.

"It's the speed of the increase that concerns us. We can't sustain a rapid rise in cases," said Etches.

Etches said the numbers show Ottawans got a bit too "relaxed" in August, but she's confident the city can bring the numbers back down again.

"People in Ottawa, they've done it before. They did it in the first wave, but they did it in July as well when we started to see an increase," she said.

"[The number of positive cases] came back down when people increased the distance between each other."

The full Ottawa Public Health daily report is usually out around 12:30 p.m.

Testing continues to be an issue in and around Ottawa, with its Moodie Drive site already at capacity when it opened Friday at 9 a.m.

Two pop-up sites have been set up at Ottawa schools, and more capacity has been added at the city's Heron Road site.