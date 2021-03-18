Ottawa moving to red zone on Friday

Ottawa will move to the red zone on the province's COVID-19 framework on Friday, March 19, at 12:01 a.m., health officials announced Thursday morning.

According to the provincial government, the decision was made at the request of Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"Our government is taking immediate action to contain COVID-19 and protect individuals, families and workers by enhancing public health measures in Ottawa," said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health in a press release.

Many of the city's numbers to watch have trended into red-zone territory in recent days, and Etches said Tuesday the change was likely coming.

Going red means avoiding social gatherings, only leaving home for essential reasons and not having inside visitors, on top of existing health advice including masking, distancing and staying home when sick.

All gatherings, whether organized or private, will be capped at five people inside and 25 outside. The exception is religious services, which can be larger.

Restaurants will still offer indoor dining, but it will be limited to 10 people at a time instead of the 50 allowed under orange. Up to four people can still sit together and rules around opening hours also don't change.

People dine in at a restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market on March 1. Indoor dining is allowed under every colour of the province's COVID-19 response framework except for grey. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Gyms are also limited to 10 people per class and in areas with exercise equipment.

Team sports must not be practised or played except for training, so games and scrimmages are banned.

Theatres must close, so live entertainment will be either virtual or in a drive-in format. Karaoke will be banned again.

There will be capacity limits of 50 per cent for most retail shops, but they can stay open. Rules for personal-care services don't change.

Ottawa has never been red under this version of Ontario's scale: For most of November and December it was orange, then it went into the provincial shutdown during the Christmas holidays, and emerged back into orange about a month ago.

Before early November, it was in "modified Stage 2," which is roughly what grey-zone rules are now.

Ontario communities that have been in the red this past week include Hamilton, North Bay, Peterborough and Windsor.