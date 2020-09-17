Pembroke school staff with COVID-19 thought they had allergies

A health official in Pembroke, Ont. says more action could have been taken earlier to contain the spread of COVID-19 at Fellowes High School, Ontario's first school to close due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Rob Cushman, acting medical officer of health for the Renfrew County and District Health Authority, said the health authority was optimistic, perhaps to a fault, when the first cases appeared. When a third case among staff turned up positive, the health officials ordered the school to close.

"We were a little surprised and actually, so were some of these staff members," he said. "They thought it was seasonal allergies or something like that, so they weren't … as vigilant as they might have been."

On Wednesday, Fellowes High School, a school with 650 students and 55 staff members, cancelled all in-person classes until further notice, under a health order.

Rob Cushman, acting medical officer of health for Renfrew County and District Health Authority, says they will be testing all staff and about 90 students. (Andrew Lee/CBC )

"We originally thought that this was very circumscribed to a very small part of the building, but with this latest case, it turns out this [third] individual also works in three other classrooms," said Cushman.

"Ninety to 100 students are affected and a number of other staff members."

All staff to be tested

Cushman is leaving open the possibility more cases will be discovered. There is a handful of people at the school who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 but have yet to receive a test result, he said.

The health authority is testing all staff and around 90 students on Thursday and they hope to get results back in the next few days.

Many in the community, including students, are glad the school is closed, for now.

"I like school to get away from my house and also I like learning and the teachers," said 14-year-old student James Panfili. "[But] if three staff members had COVID, who's to say that students didn't catch it too?"

Panfili worries about more spread because he says students don't always stay apart while at school, although he said his classmates were all wearing masks.

Fourteen-year-old old James Panfili attends Fellowes High and although disappointed, agrees with the closure. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

Parents around Pembroke agree with closure and some worry about further spread. Monique Gervais, who has a five-year-old daughter, is considering keeping her home from elementary school until the extent of the outbreak is clear.

"We are antsy," she said. "I think in the next week or two the other schools will close also …s ome kids who are going to Fellowes — they have younger siblings."