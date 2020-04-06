City giving update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, health officials said Monday.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) did not release any details about the latest victims. Their deaths bring the toll in Ottawa to six.

OPH also said there's a new outbreak at an unnamed medical institution.

OPH announced 25 new confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Ottawa Monday, bringing the total to 370. The wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec now has 675 cases.

Health officials say there are likely thousands more undiagnosed cases in the community.