12 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) logged 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and marked 25 more cases as resolved.

That drops the tally of known active cases in the city down to 206, and brings the city's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 2,987, including 2,514 resolved and 267 deaths.

Eleven patients are currently in hospital, one more than yesterday, with just one in intensive care.

The ages of the newly confirmed cases are spread out evenly. Four of the 12 are listed as health-care workers or first responders.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Provincewide, Ontario logged 133 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, meaning Ottawa's news cases are proportionate to its population.

Quebec logged 132 newly confirmed cases Wednesday