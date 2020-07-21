Ottawa's new cases of COVID-19 doubles in a day

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to climb, posting daily totals not seen since May — before Stage 1 of the province's reopening plan.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 43 new cases in Tuesday's daily report, more than double the 20 new cases reported Monday.

Of the 43 new cases, a little more than half are people under age 30, a demographic that's been the focus of health officials in recent days.

NEW: 25 of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>'s 43 newly confirmed cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> are younger than 30, including: <br><br>15 in 20s <br>9 teens <br>1 young child <br><br>Full age breakdown below (of total cases).<br><br>NOTE: Actual number of infections may lie from 5 to 30 times or more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/eVI1OjXR4N">pic.twitter.com/eVI1OjXR4N</a> —@CBCOttawa

Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference most younger people are following recommendations, but a small percentage are going "hog-wild."

"Don't go to a party. It's simple ... You're hurting people by doing this," he said.

It's been more than two months since Ottawa has seen this many new daily cases of COVID-19. On May 3, OPH reported 63 new cases. On May 9, there were 41. The following week, Ottawa moved to Stage 1 of the economic re-opening.

Tuesday marks the fourth straight day of case counts increasing by double-digits.

Ottawa has a total of 2,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases: 159 active, 1,865 considered resolved and 263 deaths.

One week ago, there were 62 known active cases in Ottawa and two weeks ago, 47.

The reports mark when OPH learns of and logs a confirmed case, not when it was diagnosed.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet the province's increase of 203 cases in its daily report is concerning.

Along with Ottawa, the health units in western Quebec, the Kingston, Ont., area and to the east of Ottawa are the only others in the region to report new cases in the last week.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the wider region since June 25.