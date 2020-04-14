Ottawa Public Health giving COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m ET

Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll has now climbed to 12, public health officials said Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) didn't release details on the latest death in its daily report.

There are 33 new confirmed cases in the city, bringing the total to 619. Health officials have said there are likely thousands more undiagnosed cases in the community.

OPH said 219 people who had COVID-19 have now recovered and are clear to leave isolation, an increase of 19 from Monday.

Last Tuesday, OPH said there were 403 confirmed cases in the city, and two weeks ago the tally sat at 144. The health agency tracks cases based primarily on when patients first experienced symptoms, rather than on the date they tested positive, which accounts for certain discrepancies in its figures.

OPH will hold its daily video conference with reporters at 1:30 p.m. ET.

More than 300 people recovered

There are no more than 1,125 cases in the wider region of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of at least 21 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and two more in the wider region, have been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, more than 300 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.