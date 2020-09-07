COVID-19 more prevalent among Ottawa children this September

Ten times as many Ottawa elementary school students were involved in school COVID-19 outbreaks last month compared to September 2020 — when in-person learning generally resumed later — and there were almost four times as many elementary school outbreaks, but one expert says that's due to higher case counts in the community.

Two of the city's three largest school outbreaks during this pandemic started in September 2021 — the other started in the first week of October. Meanwhile this month, all but three of the 16 child-care outbreaks have been at elementary schools.

When it comes to all cases across Ottawa, residents younger than 20 made up about one in every five cases in September 2020, and that jumped to more than one-third of cases during the same month in 2021.

Children are the only demographic to see cases rise compared to the year previous, while cases among those 60 and older have plummeted.

Late last week, Ottawa's medical officer of health wrote a letter to parents encouraging them to remain vigilant with testing, symptom screening and other health measures to help keep kids in school.

Kids not to blame, says epidemiologist

A senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital who works on Ottawa's COVID-19 modelling said the higher case counts in schools have been linked to the higher case count in the city.

"We came into September a little bit hot … We had more community spread at the beginning of September than we had last year, and that was going to influence the number of cases," said Dr. Doug Manuel.

"We go through a period where we also pick up cases as the kids are back [in school] because they haven't been getting tested as much in the summer."

Students return to St. Benedict School on Oct. 12 after its COVID-19 outbreak reached 37 children, the city's largest outbreak of any kind since May. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

'Fragile' situation until spring, Manuel says

The increase in cases at Ottawa schools is modest, Manuel believes, as teachers are now required to get vaccinated. Over the course of this pandemic, he says about half of the cases in schools have originated with school staff, but that has changed this fall.

Hospitalizations have also remained low and the province is moving slowly on reopening, he said.

As the cold weather comes, Manuel warns cases are expected to rise again in Ottawa — especially with the delta variant as a dominant strain in the city. This mirrors the second wave where the city saw one smaller spike in the fall and a larger bump during the holiday season.

"We had a tough time around the holidays last year. That's where our cases really picked up and then we closed schools down in January," Manuel said.

"So I don't think I'm going to breathe easy until the kids are vaccinated and we start seeing spring. Until then, it's fragile."

There is hope children age five to 11 will be eligible for their first dose by the end of 2021, but the situation remains "frustrating" for families trying to remain safe through the fall and winter.

"You do everything you can to be extra safe," said Justin Peter Milley, whose sons go to St. Benedict School , and whose entire family got COVID-19 during that school's large outbreak.

"I don't feel safe and I don't think my children are safe at this time."

Milley said only a vaccine for his children will ease his concerns, and he urges families to continue to follow public health guidelines to help keep cases inside schools as low as possible.