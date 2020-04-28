Muralists leaving their mark on ByWard Market's boarded-up businesses

If you haven't been downtown since physical distancing measures took effect, you'd be forgiven for missing some new art made possible by COVID-19 closures.

Boarded-up businesses in the ByWard Market closed by the pandemic have been turning to local artists for inspirational imagery.

"I figured maybe there's some way I can pretty up the ByWard Market and put a positive message out for the community," said Marc Adornato, who approached the owner of the Château Lafayette for permission to paint the legendary bar's boarded-up facade.

"It's been kind of disturbing at the end of the day, but I kind of feel I've been prepared for this for a while just through my own dystopian artwork."

Artists have been hired to decorate boarded-up business windows in Ottawa's ByWard Market. (Mario Carlucci/CBC)

Muralist Robbie Lariviere said he hopes his mural work in recent weeks lifts the city's spirits.

"[The ByWard Market BIA] contacted me to bring some colour and life to the boarded-up businesses. I was happy to help," Lariviere said.

"It's been back-to-back requests for this type of work right now, businesses looking to promote their takeout or curbside pickup, or just positive messages."