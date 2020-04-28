Muralists leaving their mark on ByWard Market's boarded-up businesses
'It's been back-to-back requests for this type of work right now'
If you haven't been downtown since physical distancing measures took effect, you'd be forgiven for missing some new art made possible by COVID-19 closures.
Boarded-up businesses in the ByWard Market closed by the pandemic have been turning to local artists for inspirational imagery.
"I figured maybe there's some way I can pretty up the ByWard Market and put a positive message out for the community," said Marc Adornato, who approached the owner of the Château Lafayette for permission to paint the legendary bar's boarded-up facade.
"It's been kind of disturbing at the end of the day, but I kind of feel I've been prepared for this for a while just through my own dystopian artwork."
Muralist Robbie Lariviere said he hopes his mural work in recent weeks lifts the city's spirits.
"[The ByWard Market BIA] contacted me to bring some colour and life to the boarded-up businesses. I was happy to help," Lariviere said.
"It's been back-to-back requests for this type of work right now, businesses looking to promote their takeout or curbside pickup, or just positive messages."